First Alert Weather: Hot and muggy today with a Heat Advisory in effect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is making it’s way from south of us to north of us. Today it’s just about level in latitude with the Suncoast and consequently our winds will be light and skies start sunny. With this setup our temperatures will quickly rise and, with high humidity, our “feels like” temperatures will be near 110. We therefore have a heat advisory in effect today. The light winds also has impact on the summer time storms today. They will be triggered by late afternoon sea breeze movement and build inland with slow storm motion. Due to the slow motion the rain rates and totals could be heavy in inland locations, leading to some local street flooding east of the interstate. Some slightly drier air will filter into South Florida over the next few days and will reduce rain chances a bit by the end of the work week.