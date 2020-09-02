Carole Baskin to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this fall on ABC

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa’s very own Carole Baskin will be joining the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”
Baskin of “Tiger King” fame will appear alongside a cast of 29 other celebrities who compete for the mirrorball trophy. The other stars include “Backstreet Boys” member AJ McLean, Netflix’s “Cheer” head coach Monica Aldama, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, rapper Nelly, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, NBA player Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, “The Real” host Jeannie Mai, and “Selling Sunset” real estate agent Chrishell Stause.
The new season will premiere on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
