Afternoon and early evening storms on the increase this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a few scattered storms each afternoon on Thursday and Friday the rain chance is fairly low for this time of year.
We will see plenty of sunshine to start the day on Thursday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon between 3-6 p.m. The high on Thursday 92 degrees with a heat index around 105 during the early afternoon.
Friday some dry air moves in and the rain chance drops to only 30% for a late day storm.
Saturday expect a little better chance for late day storms as some more moisture moves in . Most of the day should be good with mostly sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a 40% chance for storms developing along the sea breeze and moving west back toward the beaches in the late afternoon and evening.
Sunday even more moisture moves in bringing a 60% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms. There will be more coverage and rainfall will be heavy at times.
Be careful this weekend as dangerous lightning, which as been rather absent these past few days, will be back with a vengeance. There will be a lot of people at the beach and doing outdoor activities for this 3 day weekend so when you hear the thunder roar go indoors, and if you see the skies darken up with an approaching storm don’t wait for the thunder seek shelter indoors as most summer storms can generate lightning in about 20 minutes.
Thankfully we don’t have to worry about any tropical weather here. Looks like Nana will be bringing life threatening flash flooding to Central America on Thursday. It’s expected to make landfall into Belize early Thursday morning and track west.
Omar is no longer a tropical storm but now a depression. It will continue to move east and eventually dissipate on Friday over the open waters of the N. Atlantic.
We continue to watch 2 areas way out in the E. Atlantic. They are too far out and away from land to be concerned with them at this time.
For boaters expect SE winds turning to the SW at 10 kts. on Thursday. Seas will be 2 feet or less on the bays and inland water ways.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.