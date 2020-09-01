Sheriff: Venice woman steals from Alzheimer’s patient

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice woman is being charged, after police say she stole over $7,000 from an Alzheimer’s patient.
The victim was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s in 2019. Her family had hired Betsy Lisbeth Nievez De Zambrano of Home Helpers Home Care in 2020.
Zambrano is accused of stealing multiple items from the victim and then selling them for money.
The victim’s daughter eventually noticed several pieces of jewelry missing and made a report with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office. During the investigation, Zambrano’s transactions were located. The family estimated the loss at over $7,250.
Zambrano is being charged with exploitation of the elderly.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.