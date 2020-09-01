Patricia Glass, Manatee County’s first female commissioner, dies at 93

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Patricia M. Glass, Manatee County’s first female County Commissioner, has passed away.
Her family members confirmed that she passed away Tuesday morning at Surrey Place Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was 93.
Patricia was survived by four children and four grandchildren.
“Mother passed away [of natural causes] early this morning at her final home at Surrey Place Healthcare & Rehabilitation,” said Pat’s daughter Mary Glass. “We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and kind words that have already come in over the past few hours. We will announce arrangements when they are made.”
She was elected to the Commission in 1978, became its Chairman in 1980 and served as Chair seven times during her tenure on the Board. In 2018, The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners named its chambers in her honor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry and her son Patrick.
“Pat was a mentor, a friend and an unbelievable leader that so many of us looked to for advice and guidance over the years,” said County Commissioner Carol Whitmore who succeeded Glass on the Commission in 2006. “I’m so glad we were able to celebrate her career when we renamed the Commission Chambers in her honor.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.