Police: Orlando man kills son, himself in Orange County lake

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV)- Police are saying that an Orlando man drowned his son and himself in Lake George on Thursday of last week.
According to ABC affiliate WFTV, 28-year-old Miguel Leonardo Hernandez and 1-year-old Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero were found deceased in the water near Barber Park.
Authorities say that Hernandez had an ongoing domestic dispute with the child’s mother. They painted a grim picture of Hernandez drowning Kevin first and then returning to the water where he drowned himself.
