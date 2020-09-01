Police: Orlando man kills son, himself in Orange County lake

Police: Orlando man kills son, himself in Orange County lake
(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | September 1, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 9:46 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV)- Police are saying that an Orlando man drowned his son and himself in Lake George on Thursday of last week.

According to ABC affiliate WFTV, 28-year-old Miguel Leonardo Hernandez and 1-year-old Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero were found deceased in the water near Barber Park.

Authorities say that Hernandez had an ongoing domestic dispute with the child’s mother. They painted a grim picture of Hernandez drowning Kevin first and then returning to the water where he drowned himself.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.