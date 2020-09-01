Mobile COVID-19 testing site available in Englewood this week

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A new state-run Coronavirus mobile site is now available in Englewood.
This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is five years old and up regardless of symptoms. Also, no appointment is necessary. However, antibody testing will not be available at these locations.
“One of the reasons we wanted to come to the southern part of the county is to make sure there’s enough testing available for anyone who wants to be tested, especially for those people who are asymptomatic,” said Steve Huard, Public Information Officer for the Florida Health Department Sarasota County. “School is back in session, so anybody that needs to be tested this far down, we really want that opportunity to be available for them.”
ABC7 also spoke to some residents who went to get tested on Monday. Some of them say a testing site like this one is very needed in the area.
“I think it’s great,” said Mary Burlock. “I live right across the way, it’s very convenient.”
If you’re interested in getting tested and live in the southern part of the county, here are the locations and times:
September 1 - 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Englewood United Methodist Center, 600 East Dearborn Street, Englewood.
September 5 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Charlotte County Tax Collector, Mac V. Horton County Annex, 6868 San Casa Road, Englewood.
September 6 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Charlotte County Tax Collector, Mac V. Horton County Annex, 6868 San Casa Road, Englewood.
Health officials tell ABC7 these testing sites are primarily drive-thru sites, they can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
