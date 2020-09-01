High numbers of students sent home from Palmetto High School due to COVID exposure

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Scott Hopes, a Manatee County School Board member and epidemiologist with the University of South Florida, told ABC7 that almost 100 people were sent home from Palmetto High School due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Dr. Hopes also told ABC7 that he urged the Manatee Schools District to notify family members on Sunday. He says that did not happen.
Hopes also explained that staff in the school did not follow policies and one staff member infected another. Another case, Hopes said, was the result of the school was not practicing adequate social distancing in classroom. Due to not having proper seating charts, the school quarantined nearly 100 people because it was impossible to tell who had been exposed.
Manatee County Schools would not release any more information than confirming that there was a high number of quarantines but did include the message below that was sent to family members on Tuesday:
Palmetto High School Families and Employees – I am calling to update you on a confirmed case of COVID-19 on our campus that I first informed you about yesterday.
The case resulted in a abnormal number of students being quarantined from our campus for a period of 14 days. The reason for the number of students quarantined was due to the fact that the school did not have up-to-date seating charts of each class. As a result, the Department of Health epidemiologist, working in conjunction with the District’s Operations Center, was unable to clearly identify those students who had Direct Exposure to the confirmed case.
The majority of the students quarantined were sent home out of an extreme abundance of caution because the contact tracing could not formally exclude them from Direct Exposure. As a result of this case, we have made sure seating charts are produced in each classroom so that the Department of Health can do a more proficient job of contact tracing when necessary.
According to the last date of known exposure, students on quarantine should be able to return to school as early as Thursday, September 10th– as long as they are not exhibiting any COVID-19 related symptoms or awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. By the way, it is important to note that if an individual is placed on quarantine, a negative test result during the 14 days does not allow the individual to return to school or work. They must complete the 14 days and be symptom free to return.
In the meantime, those students on quarantine can continue their studies through eLearning. Please call the school if you have questions pertaining to your child’s schoolwork or return-to-school status.
Please note that we continue to take mitigation measures at our school including taking temperatures, wearing masks, asking symptom-related questions of all students and staff daily, cleaning and disinfecting daily and limiting access to our campus. Most importantly, if a student or staff member feels sick or believes they have symptoms, please stay home until you are symptom free.
Thank you, and we will continue to update you as warranted.
