High numbers of students sent home from Palmetto High School due to COVID exposure

According to the last date of known exposure, students on quarantine should be able to return to school as early as Thursday, September 10th– as long as they are not exhibiting any COVID-19 related symptoms or awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. By the way, it is important to note that if an individual is placed on quarantine, a negative test result during the 14 days does not allow the individual to return to school or work. They must complete the 14 days and be symptom free to return.