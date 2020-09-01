First Alert Weather: One day away from the start of weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The west wind weather pattern that has been established on the Suncoast for days is coming to an end. As in days before, our west wind will build a few pop up showers near the coast in the mid-morning and early afternoon west of the interstate today. By early to mid-afternoon the focus will shift to inland locations east of the interstate and into our inland counties. But tomorrow is a transition day to the new pattern. As the high anchored to the south begins to lift north our winds will begin to become variable Wednesday. On Thursday we will see the east wind impact the forecast with late afternoon storms that build east of the interstate and then drift toward the coast in the late afternoon and evening. Also, because the wind will come over land and heat up before arriving, our high temperatures will be warmer in a few days.