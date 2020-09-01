Emotional DeSantis announces he will sign order to allow some visitation at long-term care facilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - At a press conference in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he will allow some visitors back into long-term care facilities with some restrictions.
Visitation has been limited due to COVID-19 but the governor will sign off on the changes sometime Tuesday.
Visitors must wear PPE and undergo temperature screenings before. They are limited to groups of two at a time and must make an appointment. Minors will not be allowed into the facilities.
The governor is expected to sign the order Tuesday evening. The homes can only implement the changes if two weeks have passed without a new coronavirus case.
