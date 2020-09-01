DOH reports COVID-19 totals adjusted for backlog by Quest Diagnostics

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to “put Tuesday’s results aside” as a backlog of tests from Quest Diagnostics inflated the state’s COVID-19 totals.
The DOH added in the backlog from April into today’s totals which gives the state 631,040 positive COVID-19 cases. State deaths were at 11,374 cases.
For context, without the backlog of Quest results, the positivity rate for new cases on Aug. 31, 2020 is 5.9%.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,490 Residents: 10,381 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 260 Hospitalizations* Residents: 741 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,812 (46%) Female: 5,400 (52%) Unknown/No data: 169 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,023 (10%) White: 4,964 (48%) Other: 1,655 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,739 (26%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,897 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 4,036 (39%) Unknown/No Data: 3,448 (33%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,239 Residents: 7,177 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 62
Conditions and Care Deaths: 204 Hospitalizations* Residents: 479 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,278 (46%) Female: 3,736 (52%) Unknown/No data: 163 (<1%)
Race: Black: 459 (6%) White: 3,118 (43%) Other: 669 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,931 (41%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 799 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 2,806 (39%) Unknown/No Data: 3,572 (50%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.