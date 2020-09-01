DOH reports COVID-19 totals adjusted for backlog by Quest Diagnostics

By ABC7 Staff | September 1, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 1:43 PM

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to “put Tuesday’s results aside” as a backlog of tests from Quest Diagnostics inflated the state’s COVID-19 totals.

The DOH added in the backlog from April into today’s totals which gives the state 631,040 positive COVID-19 cases. State deaths were at 11,374 cases.

For context, without the backlog of Quest results, the positivity rate for new cases on Aug. 31, 2020 is 5.9%.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,490   Residents: 10,381   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 109

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 260   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 741     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,812  (46%)   Female: 5,400 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 169 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,023  (10%)   White: 4,964  (48%)   Other: 1,655  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,739  (26%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,897  (28%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,036  (39%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,448  (33%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,239   Residents: 7,177   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 62

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 204   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 479     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 3,278  (46%)   Female: 3,736 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 163 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 459  (6%)   White: 3,118  (43%)   Other: 669  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,931  (41%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 799  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,806  (39%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,572  (50%)

