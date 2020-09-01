Dog owner arrested on animal cruelty charges a year after investigation is launched

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A year after an investigation got underway into animal cruelty allegations, a Charlotte County man has been charged. According to court documents, it all started in September of 2019, when David Brown, brought his dog into the Animal Welfare League shelter asking for it to be euthanized.
The dog, who’s name was “Bruno”, had bloody sores on its body, cancerous masses, and a swollen leg. According to an affidavit filed with the State Attorney’s office, after the dog was checked out by a veterinarian it was found to have been bitten by a venomous snake 4 to 5 times. Bruno also was underweight and infested with fleas.
The dog was treated, but after a few days he had to be euthanized. According to the affidavit, Charlotte County Animal Control was contacted and the investigation began. According to animal control, investigators concluded Bruno suffered needlessly as a result of David Brown’s actions. He is charged with abandonment of an animal and animal cruelty.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.