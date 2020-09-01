Disney postpones resort openings

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney World visitors hoping for a Pacific-inspired stay are going to have to wait quite a bit longer.
Disney World Resorts are postponing the re-opening of its Polynesian Village until next summer.
The company’s Beach Club Resort and Boardwalk Inn are also closed, without any targeted opening date.
The problem is that Central Florida attractions have failed to lure a large number of visitors back to Orlando, as it deals with COVID.
Orlando’s hotel occupancy is at just under 30%.
