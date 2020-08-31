Sarasota Orchestra postpones season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra will postpone its previously scheduled concerts for September 2020 through May 2021. Best efforts will be made to reschedule guest conductors, featured artists and programs in upcoming seasons for all previously scheduled performances and subscription series.
The orchestra joins several other arts organizations that have rescheduled their seasons.
“This next step back to the concert hall is underscored by our commitment to the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, staff and volunteers.” said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO. “Although this year will look very different from our usual schedule, there are exciting things in store at Sarasota Orchestra. Our entire organization has been working all summer to imagine new and meaningful ways to connect our community to the music and musicians they love.”
The Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane is planning a series of 12 to 14 smaller ensemble concerts in Holley Hall at the Orchestra’s Symphony Center, which are anticipated to begin in November.
Concerts will employ socially distanced musicians on the stage with ensembles ranging from two to 15 players. The orchestra will also be implementing sanitation guidelines.
Information is available on the organization’s website: www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.
