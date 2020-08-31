Sarasota County students head back to school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County Schools are officially back in session.
This year students are either learning in person, brick and mortar style, or through E-learning. About 70% of students in the district will be learning face-to-face this school year.
New Sarasota County Schools Superintendent, Brennan Asplen, said over the summer they gave teachers the option to put in for leave,and while some took advantage of that, they have enough teachers to teach in person this school year. Four hundred substitutes are also ready to fill in if needed.
“We did make a decision to hire at least one substitute for every school whether they needed that person or not. Our high schools, our bigger schools, have two whether they need it or not. Just so they’re there starting today and we have them there the first two weeks at each school so the principal can make the decision to place a substitute where they need them when they need them and not try to call around and find that person. They’re automatically on campus each day,” said Asplen.
When it comes to managing COVID-19 cases, the district said the principal of each school is responsible for notifying staff and parents about any cases at their school, which will come through a phone call.
“We’re going to go back and forth the Department of Health are the people that are actually talking to the families and to the people who are being quarantined through Sarasota County Schools and that give us the ability to know what rooms were infected and they will be cleaned,” said Craig Maniglia, who is Sarasota County Schools Communications Director.
The district is also in the process of creating a data dashboard to put on their website which will show how many people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 and how many people are in quarantine.
