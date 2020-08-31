Sarasota County students head back to school

“We did make a decision to hire at least one substitute for every school whether they needed that person or not. Our high schools, our bigger schools, have two whether they need it or not. Just so they’re there starting today and we have them there the first two weeks at each school so the principal can make the decision to place a substitute where they need them when they need them and not try to call around and find that person. They’re automatically on campus each day,” said Asplen.