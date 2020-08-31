Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners commits CARES Act funding to students in the Newtown community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Board of Commissioners announced on Monday that they were committing CARES Act funding to students in the Newtown community of Sarasota.
This is expected to be a two million dollar portion of the funds that will go towards internet upgrades for that area.
This is apart of an internet assistance program for the entire county, which is expected to be administered through the Comcast Internet Essentials Program.
It will provide access to 5,800 students.
