3rd person arrested in Venice shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has charged a third individual in connection with a shooting that happened on Aug. 21 in Venice.
Kirk Zeigler, 30, was arrested and charged with a count of Principal to Attempted Murder. He’s charged in connection to a shooting that happened during an alleged drug deal.
The victim told detectives that he was buying drugs from three suspects in a black Kia Sportage. Police also arrested Sean Clarke and Promise Kinsey. Officers say Clarke fired the shot and Kinsey was driving the vehicle.
Clarke was charged with attempted murder and Kinsey is charged with Accessory After the Fact to Attempted Murder.
Zeigler is being held without bond.
