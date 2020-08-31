Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in 2 Manatee Co. Schools

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County School officials have confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases in two of the county’s schools.
The superintendent sent out an email notifying parents of the two cases. One is at Lakewood Ranch High and the other at Ballard Elementary. The letter urged parents to keep their children home if they show any sign of illness. Faculty members are also required to stay home if they exhibit any COVID symptoms.
Contact tracing is underway at both schools.
“The School District of Manatee County remains committed to the safety of students, teachers, staff members and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that regard, the district receives support from the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County through its epidemiological investigation and contact tracing services and takes DOH-Manatee data into consideration when debating, shaping and setting school district policy,” reads the email.
You can read both notices for both schools below.
Ballard Elementary Connect-Ed to Parents and Employees – August 30
Good evening Ballard Elementary School families and employees, I am calling to inform you that the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has confirmed a case of COVID-19 associated with our school. A contact tracing investigation was conducted by a Florida Department of Health epidemiologist and it was determined that there were Direct Exposures identified to the confirmed case. Direct Exposure, according to the CDC, is anyone who has had close contact (less than 6 feet) with a person known to have COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, starting from 48 hours before the person began feeling sick until the time the confirmed case is isolated.
Anyone who had Direct Exposure to the confirmed case is being contacted this weekend and will be kept kept home to isolate for 14 days from the last date of known exposure, in accordance with CDC and Florida Department of Health protocols. The confirmed case is also isolated away from school in accordance with those same protocols.
In addition, a portion of the campus is being sanitized with a disinfectant that is used in addition to the cleaning and sanitization done by the school’s custodial staff on a daily basis. Our campus will be cleaned and prepared for school to resume for students and staff tomorrow morning.
Please note that we continue to take mitigation measures at our school including taking temperatures, wearing masks, asking symptom-related questions of all students and staff daily and limiting access to our campus.
Most importantly, if a student or staff member feels sick, believes they have symptoms or has had a test for COVID-19, please stay home until you are symptom free or you receive a negative test result.
Thank you, and we will continue to update you as warranted.
Lakewood Ranch HS Connect-Ed to Parents – August 29
Good evening Lakewood Ranch High School families, I am calling to inform you that the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has confirmed a case of COVID-19 associated with our school. A contact tracing investigation was conducted by a Florida Department of Health epidemiologist and it was determined that there were Direct Exposures identified to the confirmed case.
Anyone who had Direct Exposure to the confirmed case is being contacted this weekend and will be sent home to isolate for 14 days from the last date of known exposure, in accordance with CDC and Florida Department of Health protocols.
In addition, a portion of the campus is being sanitized with a disinfectant that is used in addition to the cleaning and sanitization done by the school’s custodial staff on a daily basis.
Please note that we continue to take mitigation measures at our school including taking temperatures, wearing masks, asking symptom-related questions of all students and staff daily and limiting access to our campus.
Most importantly, if a student or staff member feels sick, believes they have symptoms or has had a test for COVID-19, please stay home until you are symptom free or you receive a negative test result.
Thank you, and we will continue to update you as warranted.
