Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in 2 Manatee Co. Schools

Good evening Ballard Elementary School families and employees, I am calling to inform you that the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has confirmed a case of COVID-19 associated with our school. A contact tracing investigation was conducted by a Florida Department of Health epidemiologist and it was determined that there were Direct Exposures identified to the confirmed case. Direct Exposure, according to the CDC, is anyone who has had close contact (less than 6 feet) with a person known to have COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, starting from 48 hours before the person began feeling sick until the time the confirmed case is isolated.