Overnight barricade situation ends peacefully

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was taken into custody following an overnight standoff with Sarasota Police.
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Unit responded to the barricaded suspect at a home on the 1200 block of 40th Street, Sarasota.
When officers responded and attempted to speak with the man, he spoke with officers briefly before running back into the home and not coming out after multiple attempts by officers.
Police say he has a criminal history including charges out of Manatee County of fleeing to elude, robbery with a firearm and drug possession. He’s currently wanted for Violation of Probation for multiple property crimes including grand theft.
A woman and child also live inside the residence. Sarasota Police officers responded to this same address once before two weeks ago for a domestic battery call.
The man surrendered peacefully after several hours and the woman and child made it out of the home safely.
