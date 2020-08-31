Head of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The embattled Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has turned in his resignation.
Ken Lawson did not elaborate on his reasons for resigning but the DEO has been the source of controversy as the pandemic caused unemployment in Florida to hit record highs.
“Over the last nine years, it has been an honor to serve the people of Florida. I am grateful for the privileges I have been given at DEO, Visit Florida and (Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulations).”
You can read the letter in its entirety below:
