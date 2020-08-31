First Alert Weather: Suncoast weather remains in a west wind pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains anchored to our south. With the high in that location we will see a consistent west wind into mid-week. You may recall that a west wind pattern impacts the timing of our summer storms. Generally, we get mid-morning to early afternoon storms near the coast. That is followed by the general focus of the storms shifting to inland locations by late afternoon and early evening. Today the rainfall amounts may be enhanced by a trough of low pressure aloft that will swing across north Florida.
By later in the week our winds will shift back to the east. With the east wind our storms return to a more typical pattern of afternoon and evening storms that build inland and drift toward the Gulf waters. Also, the tropics are active but no storms are threatening Florida at this time. Beyond five days our attention will turn to the mid-Atlantic as several storms currently near the Coast of Africa and forecast to build and drift into the open waters.
