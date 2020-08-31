FDOH reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 643,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 61 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Saturday’s update.
636,653 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
11,811 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Friday’s totals.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,633 Residents: 10,524 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 266 Hospitalizations* Residents: 760 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,893 (46%) Female: 5,499 (52%) Unknown/No data: 132 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,069 (10%) White: 5,199 (49%) Other: 1,752 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,504 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,066 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 4,320 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,138 (30%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,378 Residents: 7,315 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 216 Hospitalizations* Residents: 507 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,343 (46%) Female: 3,820 (52%) Unknown/No data: 152 (<1%)
Race: Black: 480 (7%) White: 3,320 (45%) Other: 724 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,791 (38%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 884 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 3,006 (41%) Unknown/No Data: 3,425 (47%)
According to FDOH data, there have not been any new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Manatee County nor in Sarasota County.
FDOH is also reporting that Manatee County has had eight new hospitalizations since Friday’s update, and there are two new hospitalizations being confirmed in Sarasota County.
