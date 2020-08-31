Bradenton police officer terminated after social media posts trigger investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton police officer has been fired after an investigation was launched into his social media posts.
According to a release from the department, an internal affairs investigation was launched into officer Jerard Vonador after complaints were made regarding his Facebook page. As part of the investigation, a review of Officer Vonador’s personal Facebook account dating back to August 2019 was conducted. The investigation revealed that Vonador had been making “several questionable posts as well as posts deemed to be in direct violation of the agency’s policy regulating the use of social media by Department employees.”
Vonador’s page listed his workplace on the profile and he had previously been warned about inappropriate posts.
The department said that Vonador used racially charged language against Candace Owens as well as an inappropriate meme portraying Owens and Dr. Ben Carson as Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima.
Bradenton police officials also found a post shared by Vonador about sending citizens to monitor police stops. Vonador commented on the post, “This is a good idea, but show up with a gun not just a camera.”
