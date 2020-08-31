Bradenton police officer terminated after social media posts trigger investigation

According to a release from the department, an internal affairs investigation was launched into officer Jerard Vonador after complaints were made regarding his Facebook page. As part of the investigation, a review of Officer Vonador’s personal Facebook account dating back to August 2019 was conducted. The investigation revealed that Vonador had been making “several questionable posts as well as posts deemed to be in direct violation of the agency’s policy regulating the use of social media by Department employees.”