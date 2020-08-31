Bomb threat at Florida Department of Economic Opportunity cleared

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Department of Economic Opportunity spokesperson says a bomb threat at the DEO building on East Madison Street has been cleared following an evacuation.
According to our sister station WCTV, Employees were evacuated from the building around 10:30 a.m. A little before 11 a.m., employees started to head back inside. The DEO spokesperson says employees who want to work from home for the rest of the day will be allowed to do so.
The bomb threat appeared on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
