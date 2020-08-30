The tropics are heating up as Nana and Omar could form within the next couple of days

Disturbance 2- A westward-moving tropical wave accompanied by a broad low pressure area is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves moves westward at about 15 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should monitor the progress of this disturbance.