The tropics are heating up as Nana and Omar could form within the next couple of days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The tropics are heating up as we continue to progress into the heart of hurricane season. We have already witnessed a very active start to the season. We could potentially see two new named storms in the next couple of days. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Nana and Omar.
Disturbance 1 - An area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land.
Disturbance 2- A westward-moving tropical wave accompanied by a broad low pressure area is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves moves westward at about 15 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should monitor the progress of this disturbance.
Disturbance 3 - A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and further development is becoming less likely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.
Disturbance 4 - A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
