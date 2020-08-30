One-year-old child reported missing out of Hillsborough County has been found and is safe

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say the one-year-old child that was reported missing out of Hillsborugh County has been located and he is safe.
Damian Tavares was reported missing after last being seen at his home in Brandon approximately at 2:00 a.m. on last Tuesday.
According to deputies, he left with one of his guardians and they had not been able to make contact with the guardian to find out if Damian was okay.
The child has since been found and he is okay.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.