First Alert Weather: Sunday, August 30, 2020 - Numerous showers and storms once again tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A persistent onshore flow will keep rain chances with us well into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue developing in the Gulf and push eastward and onshore. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70s.
Rich atmospheric moisture will continue to stream in across the Suncoast. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 101-103 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 7.5, which is high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters.
