Deputies searching for one-year-old child last seen in Hillsborough County

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a missing one-year-old child.
Deputies say Damian Tavares was last seen at his home in Brandon near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Williams Road approximately at 2:00 a.m. on last Tuesday.
According to deputies, he left with one of his guardians in a 2016 gray, Nissan Altima, with a Florida tag that reads ’JWDH80.’
Deputies say they have not been able to locate Tavares and the guardian to verify how the child is doing. Tavares is Hispanic and Black, 28 inches tall and weighs between 20-30 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call HCSO at 813-247-8200.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.