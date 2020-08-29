43-year-old Sarasota man killed in stabbing death over the weekend on Lime Avenue in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is continuing their investigation into a stabbing death that happened over the weekend.
Police say two Sarasota men, ages 42 and 43, are involved, and the 43-year-old man is the person who passed away.
According to police, the names of the two men are being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.
SPD says the cause(s) remains under investigation and they are working to speak with more witnesses.
Officers say it’s an isolated incident and the community isn’t in danger.
Anyone who has any information about this incident should contact SPD at 941-263-6070.
