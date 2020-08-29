Police conducting a death investigation on Lime Avenue in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department confirms with ABC7 they are investigating a death on Lime Avenue.
The SPD public information officer says officers were dispatched to 10th South and Lime Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say one person is dead and one person is detained in connection to the death investigation. No information has been released on the age of the victim or how the person passed away.
Officers say it’s an isolated incident and the community isn’t in danger.
