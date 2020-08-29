First Alert Weather: Saturday, August 29, 2020 - Scattered showers and storms possible tomorrow as an onshore flow weather pattern continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
An onshore weather pattern has re-emerged giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms that develop in the Gulf of Mexico to move across the Suncoast through the evening. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Partly sunny skies with showers and storms becoming scattered after daybreak. This is due to an ongoing onshore flow along with a chunk of energy that will be moving across north Florida. As a result of the deck of clouds and a higher coverage of showers and storms temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out west southwest at 5-10 mph with higher wind gusts.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 10, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Boaters be aware of ongoing thunderstorms that will be moving onshore during the day.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.