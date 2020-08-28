4-year-old injured in shooting in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.
According to officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 8:22 p.m. for a report of two males shooting at each other near the intersection of 27th Street Eats and 30th Avenue East. Several shots went through a vehicle in the intersection. One round struck a 4-year-old in the shoulder as he rode in the backseat of the car.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male, 5′06″-5′08″ with a thin build, wearing a plain white t-shirt. Another person is described as a black male wearing all black running from the scene. If you have information on the identity of the shooters, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.