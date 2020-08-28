Three army officials fired in connection to training death of Bradenton soldier

“I’m glad to see the military acknowledge the problem and take corrective action to save lives going forward,” Buchanan wrote in a statement to ABC7. “These tragic deaths won’t end until the military recognizes that it’s unacceptable when more soldiers die in training accidents than in combat. The best way we can honor the memory of Nicholas would be for the Pentagon to reform its military training procedures. In the meantime, I’m going to push ahead with my request that the U.S. House Armed Services Committee conduct a public hearing and work to have my legislation addressing the issue signed into law.”