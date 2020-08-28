Three army officials fired in connection to training death of Bradenton soldier

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three army officers have been removed for their posts following an investigation into a 2019 crash that killed a Bradenton soldier.
Spc. Nicholas Panipinto was in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle that overturned at Camp Humphreys. The infantryman was assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, after joining the Army in January 2018. After completing One Station Unit Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Hood, Texas. He deployed with the brigade to South Korea in July 2019.
According to military.com, two company-level officers and a staff sergeant are out of job following an investigation into the crash.
Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan worked to pass legislation to investigate emergency response times in the military.
The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act was made by Buchanan as a response to Panipinto’s tragic death.
The U.S. House Monday overwhelmingly passed Congressman Vern Buchanan’s amendment requiring the Pentagon to examine emergency medical services at U.S. military bases following the tragic death of a Bradenton soldier. A lack of emergency services on base and delays in medical response was cited as a factor in his death.
“I’m glad to see the military acknowledge the problem and take corrective action to save lives going forward,” Buchanan wrote in a statement to ABC7. “These tragic deaths won’t end until the military recognizes that it’s unacceptable when more soldiers die in training accidents than in combat. The best way we can honor the memory of Nicholas would be for the Pentagon to reform its military training procedures. In the meantime, I’m going to push ahead with my request that the U.S. House Armed Services Committee conduct a public hearing and work to have my legislation addressing the issue signed into law.”
