Sarasota man arrested, charged with 2 counts of sexual battery

Gerald Hobson, 25, was arrested after a woman went to a local hospital and told them she was the victim of sexual battery. She told Sarasota Police detectives in February 2020, she was at Fredd Atkins Park between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when she fell asleep. When she woke up, she fell and said Hobson approached her to help her. A short time later, the victim says Hobson pushed her down and sexually assaulted her. When the victim asked Hobson to stop, she said he told her he was going to smother her if she did not be quiet.