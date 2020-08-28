Sarasota man arrested, charged with 2 counts of sexual battery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery. Police have reason to believe there may be additional victims.
Gerald Hobson, 25, was arrested after a woman went to a local hospital and told them she was the victim of sexual battery. She told Sarasota Police detectives in February 2020, she was at Fredd Atkins Park between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when she fell asleep. When she woke up, she fell and said Hobson approached her to help her. A short time later, the victim says Hobson pushed her down and sexually assaulted her. When the victim asked Hobson to stop, she said he told her he was going to smother her if she did not be quiet.
In July 2020, investigators received a similar report when another woman was also around Fredd Atkins Park when she told Sarasota Police detectives she was approached by someone matching Hobson’s description. The woman walked away but said he continued to follow her. A short time later, the woman said she was pushed down, choked, and sexually assaulted. Both women picked Hobson out of a photo lineup.
Hobson has three felony convictions from 2018 for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft.
If you have any information on this case, please contact Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials at 941-263-6075 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Hobson remains at the Sarasota County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
