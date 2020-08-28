The principal of Kinnan Elementary says he was temporarily suspended for violating COVID-19 procedures

In the letter obtained by ABC7 News, Principal Paul Hockenbury wrote he was suspended without pay for five days, which was the school week of August 24th to August 28th. He writes that he came to work two days after being tested for COVID-19 on August 12th. He said he possibly had been exposed to COVID-19 the week before but wasn’t showing any symptoms. New school policy requires all staff to take a daily survey. One of the questions in the survey asks if a person took a COVID-19 test within the past two weeks because they were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. If a staff member answers “yes”, then they are required to stay home and contact someone within the district.