Hillsborough Schools vote to re-open classrooms Aug. 31

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County School Board voted in an emergency meeting to bring back students, who opted for in-person learning, on Monday.
According to school board officials, the vote passed 5-2. This decision reverses a previous vote that happened on Aug. 6 to keep learning remote for the first four weeks of instruction.
“Our School Board members have voted to provide choice for our families by transitioning to brick and mortar instruction and remote learning beginning Monday, August 31. We are excited to welcome our learners back online and in-person,” reads a post on the school board’s Facebook page.
