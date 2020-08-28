First Alert Weather: Friday Morning, August 28, 2020 - Good beach weather with a better chance for rain inland this afternoon and evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. However, oppressive dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 103-107 degrees. Rain chances will be isolated along the coast with showers and thunderstorms becoming scattered along the sea breeze as it moves inland and east of I-75. Winds will be out of the east southeast shifting to the southwest at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
A few lingering inland showers are possible before midnight, otherwise gradual clearing will begin to take place. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph. It’ll be a mild and muggy evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s inland and in the low 80s along the coast.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will the 11.4, which is extreme. Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Watch out for isolated thunderstorms that may develop along the coast.
