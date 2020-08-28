First Alert Weather: Friday Morning, August 28, 2020 - Good beach weather with a better chance for rain inland this afternoon and evening

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. However, oppressive dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 103-107 degrees. Rain chances will be isolated along the coast with showers and thunderstorms becoming scattered along the sea breeze as it moves inland and east of I-75. Winds will be out of the east southeast shifting to the southwest at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.