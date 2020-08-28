A few morning storms possible near coast for weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend is here and so are the SW winds as high pressure sinks to our south.
We will see a chance for morning storms close to the coast both Saturday and Sunday with the afternoon storms well inland moving to toward the east coast later in the day.
The rain chance is at 30% basically near the coast during the morning and 40% chances east of I-75 later in the afternoon.
We will have partly cloudy skies with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Now it’s going to feel hot at night. With a SW flow you can expect the surface humidity to stay up there during the evening. With little or no cooling afternoon storms around temperatures feels like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s through 11 p.m.
Sunday a weak trough of low pressure moves down the state getting close to us in the morning. That will bring a slight increase in cloudiness on Sunday morning and a better chance for a few scattered storms along the coast to start the day.
The rain chance is a bit higher on Sunday with a 40% chance for morning coastal storms and 50% chance for inland storms moving toward the east coast later in the day.
This pattern will continue through Tuesday and then we slowly get back to storms developing in the interior and then moving toward the Suncoast beaches later in the afternoon and evening.
In the tropics we continue to watch two tropical trouble makers work their way through the deep tropics way out in the Atlantic. Right now they are of little concern but by mid week next week could be a concern for someone. Too early to tell who, but they have to be watched closely as they move westward.
The next two names are Nana and Omar.
For boaters expect winds out of the SW at 5-10 kts. and seas 2 feet or less. There will be a light chop on the bays.
Have a safe and happy weekend.
