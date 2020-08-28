DOH reports 3,849 new COVID-19 cases among Florida residents

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,849 new COVID cases among Florida residents. The total number of cases has climbed to 615,806.
The positivity rate continues to remain low at 5.3%. Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases for nearly the second full week. The state is at 10,868 deaths across the course of the pandemic with 89 new COVID-19 related deaths reported.
An increase in death totals does not mean that the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that their death certificates have been received since Thursday’s up date.
The state has processed the results from 4,535,184 tests. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,340 Residents: 10,231 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 255 Hospitalizations* Residents: 728 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,735 (46%) Female: 5,334 (52%) Unknown/No data: 162 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,007 (10%) White: 4,859 (47%) Other: 1,572 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 2,793 (27%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,807 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 3,919 (38%) Unknown/No Data: 3,505 (34%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,136 Residents: 7,075 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 61
Conditions and Care Deaths: 201 Hospitalizations* Residents: 443 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,222 (46%) Female: 3,683 (52%) Unknown/No data: 170 (<1%)
Race: Black: 440 (6%) White: 3,006 (42%) Other: 647 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,982 (42%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 763 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 2,679 (38%) Unknown/No Data: 3,633 (51%)
