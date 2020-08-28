DOH reports 3,849 new COVID-19 cases among Florida residents

(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | August 28, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:33 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,849 new COVID cases among Florida residents. The total number of cases has climbed to 615,806.

The positivity rate continues to remain low at 5.3%. Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases for nearly the second full week. The state is at 10,868 deaths across the course of the pandemic with 89 new COVID-19 related deaths reported.

An increase in death totals does not mean that the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that their death certificates have been received since Thursday’s up date.

The state has processed the results from 4,535,184 tests. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,340   Residents: 10,231   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 109

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 255   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 728     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,735  (46%)   Female: 5,334 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 162 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,007  (10%)   White: 4,859  (47%)   Other: 1,572  (15%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,793  (27%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,807  (27%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,919  (38%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,505  (34%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,136   Residents: 7,075   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 61

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 201   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 443     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 3,222  (46%)   Female: 3,683 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 170 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 440  (6%)   White: 3,006  (42%)   Other: 647  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,982  (42%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 763  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,679  (38%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,633  (51%)

