1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Seminole County sidewalk collapse

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WFTV) — One person has died and three firefighters were injured following a sidewalk collapse in Seminole County.
According to ABC affiliate WFTV, the incident happened early Friday morning in Lake Mary on Chiswell Place. The condition of the three injured firefighters is not known at this time.
Fire officials said it happened on the 200 block of Chiswell Place. Officials said a county environmental worker was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk when the sidewalk collapsed.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and deployed jaws of life to attempt to save the person. The hole enlarged and the firefighters were shocked due to the proximity to a transformer.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.