Two more tropical disturbances pop up in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Laura fades away Nana and Omar may not be far behind. Things can happen fast this time of year when it comes to tropical development so be prepared.
Right now there are two disturbances we are monitoring one is in the S. Central Atlantic the other in the far E Atlantic.
They both have a 30% chance of developing over the next few days. I would not be surprised to see both get names by mid week next week. The Atlantic is primed for development as water temperatures in the main development region are up.
With the remnants of Laura expected to move through the mid Atlantic states over the weekend it will bump the high pressure ridge to our south once again. This will switch our winds around to the SW. This wind shift will allow for a few coastal showers to pop up in the morning hours and then push inland throughout the afternoon and evening.
This pattern will start to basically on Friday but be in full effect by the weekend and last through Monday. Highs will be near 90 each day with a heat index anywhere from 100-105 degrees from noon until 6 p.m.
There wont be many storms to cool things off in the evening so expect hot and muggy evenings through Monday.
By Tuesday we should begin to see things switch around again to mainly afternoon and evening storms developing inland and pushing back toward the beaches later in the day.
For boaters on Friday expect partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south at 10 kts. and seas 2 feet. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.