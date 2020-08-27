Suncoast waiting, wanting to help Laura victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Laura continues its track through the gulf states, officials in the Suncoast are waiting to see what victims of the storm need.
Florida Power and Light has already sent linemen and workers to help re-establish power in Louisiana and Texas but the storm, that has been downgraded to a category one on its track north, is still barreling through.
Sarasota County Officials released a statement on Thursday morning, “Sarasota County is prepared to send support to the region affected by Hurricane Laura should it be requested. No requests have been made at this time. "
In comments on ABC7′s live coverage last night many of our viewers asked how they could help. Our staff will be working on compiling a list of resources to help those in need at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.