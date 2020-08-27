Suncoast Blood Bank asking for donations to help Hurricane Laura victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Blood Bank is asking people to donate blood and convalescent plasma to help Hurricane Laura victims.
The blood bank sent about 40 units of blood to Louisiana before Hurricane Laura hit to help with supply. The CEO of The Shreveport Blood Center contacted Suncoast Blood Bank Thursday asking for aide.
The blood bank’s operations are expected to be suspended for at least another week because of the hurricane. Suncoast Blood Bank’s CEO, Scott Bush, said they are currently looking at their inventory to see how they can help and how they will get their supplies there.
If you would like to donate blood or plasma click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.