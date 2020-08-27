State COVID positivity rate is at 6.36%, total cases climb over 611K

State COVID positivity rate is at 6.36%, total cases climb over 611K
(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | August 27, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 11:54 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health have reported 611,991 total cases but the state has reported fewer than 5,000 new cases across the state.

There are 3,269 new cases confirmed, indicating at a 6.36% positivity rate. There are 10,868 total deaths reported statewide.

The state has processed 4,504,911 COVID-19 tests.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,310   Residents: 10,201   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 109

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 254   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 723     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,720  (46%)   Female: 5,311 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 170 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 996  (10%)   White: 4,811  (47%)   Other: 1,518  (15%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,876  (28%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,745  (27%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,868  (38%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,588  (35%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,091   Residents: 7,031   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 60

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 198   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 439     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 3,204  (46%)   Female: 3,655 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 172 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 437  (6%)   White: 2,984  (42%)   Other: 635  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,975  (42%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 748  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,657  (38%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,626  (52%)

Click here for more information about this data.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.