State COVID positivity rate is at 6.36%, total cases climb over 611K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health have reported 611,991 total cases but the state has reported fewer than 5,000 new cases across the state.
There are 3,269 new cases confirmed, indicating at a 6.36% positivity rate. There are 10,868 total deaths reported statewide.
The state has processed 4,504,911 COVID-19 tests.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,310 Residents: 10,201 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 254 Hospitalizations* Residents: 723 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,720 (46%) Female: 5,311 (52%) Unknown/No data: 170 (<1%)
Race: Black: 996 (10%) White: 4,811 (47%) Other: 1,518 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 2,876 (28%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,745 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 3,868 (38%) Unknown/No Data: 3,588 (35%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,091 Residents: 7,031 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 60
Conditions and Care Deaths: 198 Hospitalizations* Residents: 439 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,204 (46%) Female: 3,655 (52%) Unknown/No data: 172 (<1%)
Race: Black: 437 (6%) White: 2,984 (42%) Other: 635 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,975 (42%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 748 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 2,657 (38%) Unknown/No Data: 3,626 (52%)
Click here for more information about this data.
