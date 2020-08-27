Residents express noise and speeding concerns on Gulf Stream at Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pat Mulva wants people to slow down as they head towards the Ringling Bridge. This after drivers make a right hand turn onto Gulf Stream off of Tamiami Trail. He sees it all from the 18th floor of his condo. He tells ABC7 it’s become a dangerous situation with some drivers accelerating at a high rate of speed. He also says noise from revving vehicles and motorcycles is an issue as well.