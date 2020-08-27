Residents express noise and speeding concerns on Gulf Stream at Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pat Mulva wants people to slow down as they head towards the Ringling Bridge. This after drivers make a right hand turn onto Gulf Stream off of Tamiami Trail. He sees it all from the 18th floor of his condo. He tells ABC7 it’s become a dangerous situation with some drivers accelerating at a high rate of speed. He also says noise from revving vehicles and motorcycles is an issue as well.
“With the excessive speed, the real concern is the safety for pedestrians,” said Mulva. This is a heavily walked area all day and in the afternoon and evening, and the safety for the other drivers when you see the kind of speeds that are achieved”
Residents who live nearby have filed many complaints. Sarasota Police say they are keeping a very close eye on the area.
“We’ve adjusted hours to come and work special operations, some of the complaints were from 9′oclock until midnight,” said Officer Jason Frank with the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit. “So we came in to work 9 o’clock until midnight to try to find that speeding problem, and there are instances where we do find someone accelerating up the bridge or even down the bridge.”
The speed limit in that area is 40 miles per hour. There have been speeding tickets issued. Police say safety is their number one concern.
“The faster you’re going, the longer it takes you to react to something when it comes to speed,” said Frank. “Citywide we try to educate and enforce the fact that we need to pay attention to those speed signs.”
Police say perception from a high-rise building could also make it look like vehicles are going above the speed limit. For Mulva and other residents, there’s hope this issue continues to improve.
“What we hope to happen is the police as they’ve taken interest in this issue, will increase the amount of patrols here,” said Mulva. “And the checking of the speeds, and hopefully that will encourage people to slow down.”
