Hurricane Laura makes landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, putting it in a tie with a hurricane from more than 160 years ago for the strongest storm to hit Louisiana. The “Last Island Hurricane” of 1856 also had winds of 150 mph when it made landfall in Louisiana.
The storm surge for Laura could spread up to 30 miles inland in southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas -- reaching all the way to Interstate 10 potentially between Beaumont and Lake Charles.
Other potential hazards parts southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas will face is catastrophic wind damage and widespread flash flooding.
Laura is the seventh named storm to make landfall in the US so far this year, a record for the most to do so before the end of August. There have been four tropical storms and three hurricanes.
