Guardian confronts intruder at Lake County school

LAKE COUNTY, Ky. (WFTV) - A school guardian intervened and stopped an intruder from entering a Lake County high school.
According to WFTV, the ABC affiliate in Orlando, the guardian noticed the intruder entering the gounds at Leesburg High School. The guardian confronted the man and called law enforcement.
“Our guardian noticed the intruder, confronted him and contacted law enforcement,” a school district spokeswoman said. “The intruder was arrested.”
The story is developing.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.