Governor Ron DeSantis holds roundtable on how businesses are doing during the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Tampa on Thursday and held a roundtable discussion at Port Tampa Bay. The conversation focused on how businesses are handling the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor’s trip comes a day after he held another roundtable discussion with theme park leaders in Central Florida. At this event, DeSantis talked about how local companies are doing after reopening during the pandemic.
“I think if you look at the end of February we would be very happy about the economic engine of the Tampa Bay area,” said DeSantis.
Meanwhile, Port Tampa Bay officials said cruises make 20% of their revenue. They initially predicted to make at least $1.5 million dollars this year. However, they’re now hoping business goes back to normal by next year.
“The outlook is looking very favorable,” said Raul Alfonso, Port Tampa Bay Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We were looking forward for 2020 and now we’re looking for 2021.”
Governor DeSantis also said some businesses will continue working remotely as the pandemic continues. Some business leaders told the Governor that this new normal is working well for their production, even though it has some obstacles.
“Some of the bigger companies are saying ’we’re staying home’ probably until the end of the year but they were able to work remotely,” said Tampa Chamber head Bob Rohrlack. “Smaller businesses are looking at more of hybrid, how they have different shifts come in, if not, have everyone come in if it works and space out properly.”
To watch the full roundtable discussion, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.