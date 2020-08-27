Four deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least four deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to officials.
Governor John Bel Edwards says the deaths occurred in Vernon, Jackson, and Acadia parishes. They were all related to trees falling on homes, the governor says.
An official with the governor’s office confirms that a 14-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her family home. No additional information has been provided at this time.
In Iota, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirms that a 60-year-old man also died from a fallen tree.
Gov. Edwards announced during his 1 p.m. press conference Thursday, Aug. 27 that two additional people were also killed, bringing the total thus far to four.
At time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.
This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as soon as it’s available.
