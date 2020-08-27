First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon, August 27, 2020 - Scattered showers and thunderstorms primarily inland today

Heat indices will range anywhere from 103-105 degrees

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon, August 27, 2020 - Scattered showers and thunderstorms primarily inland today
wx_noel_8-27
By Noel Rehm | August 27, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 12:41 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Clouds will continue to build through the afternoon with highs topping out in the low 90s. However, high dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to get as high as 105 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will become scattered to numerous along the sea breeze this afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of south southwest at 5-10 mph.

First Alert Weather - 12:00pm August 27, 2020

Lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms should taper off before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows falling into the upper 70s.

Beach and Boating Forecast

The UV index will be 11.3, which is extreme. Seas will be 2-3 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.